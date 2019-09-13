MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be a wet weekend across South Florida, but not necessarily a total washout. A disturbance, also known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Number Nine, is moving over the central Bahamas and is expected to strengthen.

The disturbance will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto by Friday night or Saturday morning as it tracks over the northwestern Bahamas.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have already been issued for parts of the northwestern Bahamas and east coast of Florida between Jupiter and Daytona Beach.

Meanwhile Broward, Miami-Dade and the Keys will continue to deal with some impacts caused by the disturbance through the weekend.

However, South Florida is expected to remain on the weaker side of the potential tropical cyclone. What that means for us is that we can expect quick-moving showers and storms but not a “weekend washout,” according to CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

Some storms may be strong and produce high wind gusts, heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Also, winds Friday will be from the northeast then turning out of the west- northwest tomorrow between 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts can reach 30 mph especially for cities along the coast in Miami-Dade and Broward. Other impacts include higher seas and rough surf Friday and this weekend. Atlantic waters will be choppy as seas between Deerfield Beach and Ocean Reef increase 4 to 6 feet. In addition, a high risk of rip currents is expected.

The forecast track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has the system impacting the Space Coast by Sunday morning then making a northerly turn as it scrapes along northeast Florida and southeastern Georgia.

By Sunday, South Florida can expect to have sunnier skies, but with the chance of afternoon storms since winds will be from the southwest. Then the tropical system is expected to slow down on Tuesday as it makes another turn towards the northeast direction just off the Southeast Coast through Wednesday.