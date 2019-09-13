DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino is joining forces with a South Florida RV company to help homeless Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas.

The NFL legend and Gigi Stetler, of RV Sales of Broward, are teaming up to donate RV’s to be used as temporary housing.

“When I saw that thing just sitting, that’s when it started breaking my heart,” said Stetler as she recalled the monster Category 5 Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas.

Stetler is CEO and Founder of RV Sales of Broward and says she knew she had to help.

“It’s what I do, it’s what I do,” she told CBS4’s Rielle Creighton.

From Hurricanes Andrew to Irma, she has been there, including the aftermath of Katrina in Mississippi. For decades, Stetler has been donating her own RV’s for use in post-hurricane relief.

“The smell of death, I never got it out of my nose, it still haunts me so I can only imagine right now what those people are going through trying to find your family,” she said.

Now she is loading up ten of her fully equipped homes with supplies, shipping them off to the Bahamas, and leaving them there as temporary shelters.

Stetler is working first, on what she believes is the most basic need.

“A roof over their head,” she said.

On her team, she has recruited a famous face, Dolphins great Dan Marino.

“We’re going to put supplies in here but we wanted people to bring supplies, then the RV’s are going to be shipped off, so you’ve got RV’s and supplies,” explained Marino.

Marino is working with Stetler to make the ultimate pitch to the public to help fill the RV’s.

WATCH MARINO INTERVIEW HERE:

“We’re very lucky, that could have been us in the same type of way what happened to the Bahamas and we all need to just do what we can to help,” Marino said.

They are asking people to show up to the Davie business with supplies from water and linens to pots, pans, and everything in between. Along with the 10 homes Stetler is sending for displaced Bahamians to live in she’s also sending 335-gallon potable water tanks and 300-gallon disposable black tanks to dispose of the waste.

Stetler admits it comes at great personal expense, but she believes in paying in forward.

“It just seems like at my lowest point of my financial status seems to be when there’s the most need out there, my bank account is not looking so great right now but I still have to do it,” she said.

Stetler and Marino hope to have the campers filled and ready for shipment by as early as next week.

If anyone wants to donate their own campers, even if damaged, she will accept them as long as they are not infested with mold. She says she can refurbish them and they can be added to the homes headed for the Bahamas.

Supplies can be dropped off at RV Sales of Broward, located at 3030 Burris Road in Davie.