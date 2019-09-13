MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Christopher Columbus High School student was arrested for an offensive homemade music video online that some found to be threatening.

The 16-year-old has been charged with posting a “written threat to kill or do bodily injury.”

The investigation began when Miami police said they were contacted about a possible social threat against La Salle High School. They said a “witness from La Salle High School received the social media video through an anonymous student.”

In the video the teen, who appears to be wearing a Columbus High School shirt, is lip-syncing to a rap song. As the sounds of gunshots go off on the track, the student, making a gun gesture, eliminates graphics with names of high schools in the area, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The student made the video on the social media app TikTok and shared it online.

Miami police went to the teen’s home and spoke to him and his parents.

Christopher Columbus High School officials said in a statement that:

As a school, we take this matter very seriously and do not condone this type of behavior. There has been full cooperation from all parties involved. Rest assured that the matter is being handled appropriately. As always, the security and safety of our students is our utmost priority.”

The school also announced that they had “taken the proper disciplinary actions” and that the student was “suspended pending a thorough investigation.”

Miami police turned their findings over to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office which determined “the juveniles social media post was perceived as a threat and was enough to make an arrest.”

According To Florida Statute 836.10, “Any person who makes, posts, or transmits a threat in a writing or other record, including an electronic record, to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, in any manner that would allow another person to view the threat, commits a felony of the second degree.”