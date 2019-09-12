MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory the potential development of Tropical Cyclone #9, which was expected to form near the northwestern Bahamas.

At 5 p.m., the system is about 235 miles southeast of Great Abacos and is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph.

This motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days.

On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of Central Florida on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds will be near 30 mph with higher gusts.

The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

The government of the Bahamas has issued a tropical storm warning for the following islands in the northwestern Bahamas the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros island

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests along the east coast of Florida should monitor the progress of this system.