MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a crash which injured a Plantation officer on Thursday morning.
Authorities said the crash happened along the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway and Sunrise Boulevard.
The Plantation officer’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening but, that officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Images from Chopper 4 showed the police cruiser near some trees on the side of the highway.
No word if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
