MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach takes another step to becoming plastic free.
With a unanimous vote, the city commission passed an ordinance banning single use plastic straws and stirrers.
Similar to the city’s plastic bag restriction, the ordinances will be phased with full enforcement taking place July 2020.
The city plans to roll out a public education campaign over the next few months informing businesses about the new regulation and helping them identify reusable alternatives.
Businesses that violate the ban will be fined $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second and $500 for the third and subsequent violations.
