FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A young woman is suing a popular Fort Lauderdale restaurant where she said she was sexually assaulted.
The 18-year-old hostess’ lawyer announced the filing of a sexual assault lawsuit against Louie Bossi’s during a press conference Thursday.
The lawyer said the hostess was lured inside a bathroom by a general manager and assaulted.
Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria released a statement, which read:
“Louie Bossi’s Ristorante does not condone any form of harassment. When the allegations were presented to us, we immediately terminated the accused manager.”
