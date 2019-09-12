DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A young woman is suing a popular Fort Lauderdale restaurant where she said she was sexually assaulted.

The 18-year-old hostess’ lawyer announced the filing of a sexual assault lawsuit against Louie Bossi’s during a press conference Thursday.

The lawyer said the hostess was lured inside a bathroom by a general manager and assaulted.

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria released a statement, which read:

“Louie Bossi’s Ristorante does not condone any form of harassment. When the allegations were presented to us, we immediately terminated the accused manager.”

