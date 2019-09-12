Comments
DORAL (CBSMiami) – An emotional widow and her young daughter are making a plea for help in finding the driver who fatally hit her husband.
Carlos Gilberto Garcia Chacon was hit in the 300 block of NW 109th Avenue one year ago this September.
Investigators said the only evidence left at the scene were some skid marks.
Now, they’re hoping someone will come forward and help bring this family some closure.
“It’s heartbreaking to have to tell her and her daughter that we haven’t been able to make a break in the case because no one has come forward with any information,” said Det. Michael Tapanes.
If you know anything, no matter how small, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
