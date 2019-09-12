



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of the man who is charged with allegedly trying to kill police officers is speaking out, saying he’s been sick for a while but never showed a violent side.

When Aramis Khosravi’s father spoke Thursday, he and the rest of the family wore green ribbons for mental health awareness.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies for any impact this situation has had on my neighbors,” Shawn Khosravi said.

Shawn Khosravi apologized for his son’s behavior on Tuesday night.

“My son, Aramis, is not a violent person,” he said.

His 32-year-old son was arrested for shooting at Miami-Dade police officers at his home here on SW 89 Terrace.

Neighbors had called police after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, three of them were hit by debris and shrapnel struck one officer’s ankle. They were all treated at the hospital and released.

“Those with mental illness do not think and do not have the same logical process as you and I,” Shawn Khosravi said.

His father revealed his son has been suffering with mental illness and has schizophrenia, something he’s been struggling with for the past 15 years.

And while the family said the 32-year-old never showed any violent tendencies, they went through the appropriate channels to make sure their son couldn’t get his hands on a gun.

“We have notified the state agencies of his condition and it’s very puzzling as to how he has been able to obtain and have access to that,” he said.

Aramis Khosravi’s father said his son doesn’t belong in a cell but rather in a mental health facility. His bond is set at a $100,000.