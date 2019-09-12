BROWARD (CBSMiami) – In an effort to save lives in the event of a mass shooting, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is planning to deliver bleeding control kits to Broward schools by November.
At a press conference Thursday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said victims of active shooters often die more often from excessive bleeding rather than the injury itself.
“We can mitigate even further loss of life, if we would strategically place bleeding control stations or kits in large populous environments such as a cafeteria, or maybe in the movies, or, in this particular case, in our schools,” he said.
Each kit contains bleeding control dressing, compressed gauzes and other items with instructions on how to aid a trauma victim.
BSO has purchased more than 8,000 kits and is planning to purchase 6,000 more, which would be enough for every public and charter school in the county.
