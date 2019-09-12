MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a Brightline train and a vehicle in Oakland Park on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. near NE 39 Street and North Dixie Hwy.

Law enforcement said the driver of a Maserati drove around the gates and tried to beat the train when the collision took place. He died at the scene.

BSO said it was not known how many people were inside the Maserati, but confirmed at least one person is confirmed dead.

The train conductor had to be transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the passenger train stopped in its tracks with part of the wreckage of a vehicle under its main engine.

Firefighters could also be seen hosing down the wreckage and the train’s engine.

BSO said the Brightline train caught fire as a result of the crash.

A cargo train was stopped next to the Brightline train. No word if the cargo train was involved in the crash.

Traffic was stopped in all directions near the wreck.

This information will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.