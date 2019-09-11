MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is keeping an eye on three disturbances in the Atlantic and one could be a big rainmaker for us this weekend.

The first is a disturbance in the southeastern Bahamas and has a low potential (20% chance) of development over the next two days as it moves to the west-northwest. This trough of low pressure will bring plenty of moisture and periods of heavy rain to the Bahamas tomorrow and South Florida on Friday.

As of the 8 a.m. tropical weather outlook on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said this wave has a medium potential (60% chance) of becoming a tropical depression over the weekend once it moves across the Florida straits or South Florida and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico since conditions are forecast to become a little more favorable. Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Thursday, and across Florida during the weekend.

Another tropical wave is located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, this disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center said this system has a low potential (10% chance) of cyclone formation as it moves westward toward unfavorable upper-level winds over the next two to five days.

The third wave is located between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a zero chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance of development over the next five days. There is a low potential of some slow development of this disturbance this weekend or early next week when the system is moving over the tropical Atlantic.