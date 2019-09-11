WATCH LIVE9/11 Memorial
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Miami-Dade police officers were injured when they responded to a call of shots fired and were ambushed by a gunman.

Just after 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the call and when they arrived at SW 80th Avenue and SW 89th Terrace they found shell casings in a home’s backyard.

When the officers entered the home through a rear door they were confronted by a gunman and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home. He eventually surrendered.

The injured officers were treated on the scene.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez posted on Twitter that he was thankful that the officers were not seriously injured.

The gunman was not injured. Charges are pending.

