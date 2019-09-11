MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s how the Broward Sheriff’s Office remembers this day, as they read off the timeline of tragedy and tolled a bell for the victims on September 11, 2001.

Dozens of first responders, law enforcement crowded into BSO headquarters for a special ceremony to remember 9/11 18 years later. They honored the more than 3,000 murdered and the way it changed this nation forever.

Ryan Dean was one of the many in attendance who were there that day. A retired NYPD detective, like thousands of other first responders he rushed toward the towers that day, his job was to keep people away but everything about 9/11 is seared into his memory.

“It’s like reliving it all over again, it’s fresh in my mind it still hurts in my heart to know that so many died, you can’t forget what you saw and even the smells of 9/11 the sky was completely black the rest of the world had a blue sky but it was like midnight there.”

Bagpipes played in the room brimming with patriotism, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, then a student and football player at Florida State University said 9/11 changed his trajectory and put him on a path toward service.

“It’s not a matter of remembering this particular day, it’s every day of our life the impact of that event has transcended and changed this entire country, over 411 emergency personnel gave their life that day, 343 firefighters and 60 law enforcement personnel rushed into the buildings to serve people and strangers that they did not know,” he said.

“It was innocent people that died, that’s why we should never forget,” said Dean.

There were other celebrations throughout South Florida to remember the victims of 9/11.