MIAMI (CBSMiami) — September 11 is Patriot Day. The day honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Each year, in the United States the day is dedicated to remembering those who died as well as those who risked their own lives to save others.
There are events planned throughout South Florida to observe the day. Here are some of them.
MIAMI-DADE:
- Who: Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
- Time: 9:30am
- Where: Tropical Park
CITY OF MIAMI:
- Who: City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive
MIAMI BEACH:
- Who: Miami Beach Fire Department
- Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Fire Station 2, 2300 Pine Tree Drive
HIALEAH:
- Who: Hialeah Fire Department
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Where: Station 1, 93 East 5 Street
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT:
- Who: Broward County Aviation Department
- Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Terminal 1, Lower Level (Baggage Claim) at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
FORT LAUDERDALE:
- Who: Broward Sheriff’s Office
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Where: 2601 West Broward Blvd.
SOUTH MIAMI:
- Who: South Miami High School Junior R.O.T.C.
- Time; 8:00 a.m.
- Where: South Miami Senior High School’s Gym, 6856 SW 53rd St.
MIAMI-DADE COLLEGE:
- Who: Miami Dade College
- When: 9:00 a.m.
- Where: MDC North Campus, West Lawn Plaza (near Building 400), 11380 N.W. 27 Ave
