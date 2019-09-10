FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has made history with choice for new Undersheriff.

Tony announced his selection of Colonel Nichole Anderson to be second in command at the sheriff’s office. Anderson is the first female African-American to hold that position in the county.

“As I began soliciting interest for the position, I was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming support from the rank and file who felt Colonel Anderson was the perfect candidate for the appointment. To me, their actions are a testament to her leadership and the respect she has garnered through her career at BSO,” said Tony.

Anderson, who has been with the department for 23 years, will replace Colonel Sean Zukowsky who resigned.

She first made history at BSO when she became the first African American female captain to head a district command with her appointment as Chief of the South Broward district in 2011. In Jan. 2017, she became the first African American female promoted to the rank of major, and, in January of this year, she became the first female promoted to the rank of colonel.

Anderson joined the agency in September 1996 as a road patrol deputy after serving two years as a state trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies from Nova Southeastern University and earned a master’s degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. She attended the 114th session of the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, and, in 2018, graduated from the 274th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.