MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that it has opened a welcome center to help students and families arriving from the Bahamas.
The center is located in the Lauderdale Manors Early Learning & Family Resource Center, at 1400 NW 14th Court in Fort Lauderdale.
School officials say the center will provide families with support for student registration into district schools, connect families to school social workers, provide school supplies, uniforms and clothes, food, and information on local resources.
A variety of health services, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward will also be offered at the center.
The center will be open:
Mondays and Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fridays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Click here for more information on the District’s Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts.
