MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With relief and recovery efforts are focused on The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island, what many people may not realize is that a majority of the Bahamas, including 14 of the most commonly visited islands, remains unaffected by the storm.

For those wondering how they can help, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation says one of the best things they can do, now more than ever is simple – visit.

“Maintaining a robust tourism industry will be vital in helping the country to recover and rebuild,” said Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and love for our islands, and we would like everyone to know that the best thing they can do for us right now is visit Nassau, Paradise Island, and the Out Islands. Our beautiful island nation is ready to welcome you.”

D’Aguilar added that airports, cruise ports, hotels and attractions throughout the northern, central and southern Bahamas are open and operating and ready to welcome travelers with open arms.

Made up of more than 700 islands and thousands of cays, the Bahamas is an archipelago which is spread out over 100,000 square miles of ocean, starting just 50 miles southeast of the coast of Florida.