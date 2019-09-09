



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is college application time for high school seniors and U.S. News and World Report just released its 2020 list of the best colleges with several Florida universities rising to the top.

Out of the nearly 1,400 colleges and universities ranked, Princeton University held on to the No. 1 spot among national universities. Harvard came in second while Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale all tied for third.

In Florida, the University of Florida remains the top university in the state, public or private. It ranked 7th in the U.S. News’ list of top public schools and 34th among all universities.

Florida State University came in 18th among public universities across the country and tied the University of Miami at No. 57 among all national universities, public and private.

“There’s no question Florida is a top-tier destination for tourism and economic growth,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis while joining the presidents of both universities in Gainesville and Tallahassee Monday. “Now, these new rankings further solidify Florida as the number one public university system in the country – signaling to any potential employers and industry leaders that Florida will have the workforce and talent pool they need to thrive. Congratulations to both schools for their hard work and commitment to excellence in the Sunshine State.”

FIU ranked 105th on the list of top public universities and 218th among all national universities.

“Our goal remains to be among the top 50 public universities in the nation within five years,” said FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton. “To get there, we have to continue to improve our overall student success performance and the individual program rankings. I know our work will pay off in the long-run.”

FIU did come in as the second university in the nation for international business and 12th for social mobility based on new rankings.

“These rankings confirm that many of the improvements we have made over the last few years are having an important impact on our students and how others view our programs,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “The social mobility ranking makes us particularly proud.”

Click here to see the entire list.