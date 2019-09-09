



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The CBS4 Weather team is tracking not one, but two disturbances crossing the Atlantic.

A disturbance located a few hundred miles North of the Lesser Antilles has a 0% chance of developing in the next 2 days and a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

This system is expected to move WNW and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida later this week.

Regardless of development, this strong tropical wave will enhance our chance for showers and storms late week and possibly this weekend.

Another wave located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves generally Westward across the tropical Atlantic ocean for the next several days.

Meanwhile, the disturbance in deep tropical Atlantic moving south of west & expected to slow down. HEADING line (based on speed/direction right now, where it will be if nothing changed) passes models, telling us models slow it down. Need to watch in Lesser Antilles. #SetzerSays pic.twitter.com/gD7X6d7lTz — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 9, 2019

This system has been dubbed Invest 94L, which is a naming convention used by meteorologists to identify disturbances that could develop into a tropical depression or storm.

It’s too soon to tell if this disturbance will eventually pose any threat to land areas.