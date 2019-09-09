MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you prefer taking Card Sound Road over US 1 on trips to the Keys, you’ll soon be paying a bit more for the trip.

A new toll rate will go into effect on October 1st.

$1.54 for two-axle vehicles: cars, pickup trucks or motorcycles

$3.06 for three-axles

$4.08 for four-axles

$5.10 for five-axles

$1.02 per additional axle

The toll is Toll-By-Plate, or SunPass. An additional $2.50 surcharge is assessed for vehicles tolled via license plate photo.

No cash is accepted at the toll.

Two discount programs are available for Monroe County residents with two-axle vehicles that use SunPass and have an account in good standing.

The first is a monthly discount program which requires no enrollment. Drivers will automatically receive a 40 percent rebate on their SunPass account after any calendar month that 28 or more one-way trips are made through the toll.

The second is an annual pass is for frequent users, it allows for unlimited trips through the toll. The fee is $370 per year and runs from January 1st through December 31st. Additional information on how to obtain an annual pass will be released later this year.

The toll helps fund maintenance costs of the road and future repair and replacement of the five bridges along Card Sound Road.