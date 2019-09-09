



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters from various agencies in South Florida are helping out in Nassau with those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“As you can see behind us, the devastation is quite severe,” said a City of Miami firefighter.

More than 70,000 Bahamians were left homeless after the Category 5 storm. Many with relatives in the United States got on ships to South Florida. But for those who can’t make the journey, South Florida is going to them.

“South Florida’s community is a boating community. We jump on our b oats and we go to the Bahamas for lunch for the weekend,” said another firefighter from Miami-Dade County. “How could we not go to the Bahamas when the level of devastation is unprecedented?”

Assistance includes giving Bahamians whatever supplies they need right now.

“Their vehicles are still down the road, so rather than give them a bunch of supplies and make them carry, we drop them off to their vehicles,” said a firefighter.

The firefighters will help as long as they’re needed.

“We’re here until the end until as long as our departments feel the need for us to go back,” said a firefighter. “Back home, we’ve mobilized our equipment and our people.”