



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Defense attorneys for the confessed Parkland shooter who want the current prosecutors removed because they won’t reconsider seeking the death penalty will get a chance to make their case in court this week.

A judge has set a hearing on the matter for this Friday.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz, 20, said in a court motion that Broward State Attorney Michael Satz informed them he will consider no evidence that would argue against capital punishment.

The motion says Satz has compared Cruz to serial killer Ted Bundy.

Satz’s office responded that the motion is another attempt to prevent a jury from deciding Cruz’s fate.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)