LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a massive overnight house fire in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
According to the fire department, a total of three firefighters – two from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and one from Fort Lauderdale – were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and later discharged.
The two people who live inside, as well as their pets, were also treated.
One neighbor described the flames.
“You saw them, they were quite high, maybe twice as high as the house, and they burned severely” said Rick Doremus. “The whole house was engulfed in fire.”
He said a propane tank may have exploded, sparking the fire.
However, fire investigators haven’t given a cause as they continue working to figure it out.
Firefighters said the home is a total loss.
