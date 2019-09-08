MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed into the waters off the Marathon International Airport on Sunday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said only two people are believed to have been on board the 1961 Cessna 210 Centurion airplane.
However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Dive Team is on the way to confirm the number of passengers.
One of the bodies was spotted by a mariner who called it in to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. with FWC, the primary investigating agency, responding shortly after.
The Federal Aviation Administration is also heading out to the scene to help with the investigation.
According to flight logs, the plane had been scheduled to take off from Marathon at 6 a.m. and was apparently headed to Savannah, Georgia.
