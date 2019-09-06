MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll be flirting with near-record heat today as we end the work week.
Friday got off to a warm and steam start with low to mid-80s. Today we’ll be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.
Record heat will be possible again today as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami, the record is 94 which was set back in 2011.
The forecast high of 93 degrees in Ft. Lauderdale may come close to the record high of 95 degrees set back in 1921.
It will feel like 102 degrees to 108 degrees due to high humidity. A stray storm can’t be ruled out later, but the rain chance remains low.
Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Saturday will still be sizzling with highs climbing to the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Sunday we’ll enjoy plenty of Summer sunshine with highs in the low 90s and the potential for spotty storms in the afternoon.
