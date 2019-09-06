



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian continues to last the North Carolina coastline with heavy rain, hurricane-force winds, and tropical-storm-force winds.

At 8 a.m., the center of the Category 1 hurricane was about 10 miles west-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

In was moving to the northeast at 14 mph with 90 mph winds. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

Dorian is forecast to continue moving to the northeast with an increase in forward speed expected through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move near or over the coast of North Carolina during the next few hours. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night.

Dorian is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Salter Path NC to Poquoson VA

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

* Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

* Hampton Roads

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Surf City to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Nova Scotia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island DE

* Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point southward

* Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

* Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA

* Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Prince Edward Island

* Magdalen Islands

* Fundy National Park to Shediac

* Francois to Boat Harbour

Hurricane conditions should continue along portions of the North Carolina coast for the next few hours. Tropical storm conditions are spreading onto the Virginia coast in the warning area.

Tropical storm conditions are expected elsewhere in the Tropical Storm Warning area in the Mid-Atlantic states later today and over portions of extreme southeastern Massachusetts tonight or early Saturday.

Hurricane conditions are possible in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Salter Path to Duck, NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers…4 to 7 ft

Duck, NC to Poquoson, VA, including Hampton Roads…2 to 4 ft

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Saturday.

Northeastern North Carolina…Additional 3 to 8 inches, isolated storm totals 15 inches.

Far southeast Virginia…3 to 8 inches.

Extreme southeastern New England…2 to 4 inches.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island…3 to 5 inches.

Newfoundland…1 to 2 inches.

Large swells will affect much of the southeastern United States coast from northern Florida through North Carolina during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.