FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Defense attorneys for the confessed Parkland shooter wans the current prosecutors assigned to the case removed because they won’t reconsider seeking the death penalty.
In a court motion, Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys said that Broward State Attorney Michael Satz has informed them he will consider no evidence, known as mitigation, that would argue against capital punishment.
The motion says Satz has also compared Cruz, 20, to serial killer Ted Bundy, who was executed in Florida in 1989.
Satz’s office says he will respond in a court filing. A status hearing is set for Monday.
Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.
