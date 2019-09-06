WEST PARK (CBSMiami) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a two-month old baby who stopped breathing where other children were also being cared for.

According to BSO, someone called 911 Thursday afternoon about a baby boy who was not breathing at a home in West Park.

BSO deputies and firefighter/paramedics arrived at the home in the 4600 block of Southwest 22nd Street where they found the infant unresponsive.

The boy was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where he died.

The baby did not live at the home, according to BSO.

Homicide detectives say other children were inside the home at the time and they are investigating whether or not it was operating as an unlicensed day care center.

All of the other infants and toddlers in the home were able to go home with their parents.

An autopsy is being done to determine an exact cause of death.