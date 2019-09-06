



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the July death of a 2-year-old boy found dead inside a daycare transport van.

BSO said Engrid Thurston, 46, is facing one count of aggravated manslaughter.

Back on July 29 at around 3:30 p.m., BSO received the call asking for medical assistance at the Ceressa Enrichment & Empowerment Academy, at 3140 N.W. 21st Ave. in Oakland Park.

Responding deputies and rescue units found a dead toddler inside the vehicle.

The investigation revealed Noah Sneed had been picked up at around 9 a.m. Upon arriving at the daycare, Thurston disengaged the van’s safety alarm before removing the children from the vehicle. Noah was left inside.

In an inspection report from the licensing department, it was found that Sneed was left alone in the van for five hours.

The medical examiner would later determine Noah died from hyperthermia as a result of being left inside the van unsupervised for an extended period of time.

Thurston was arrested at her home without incident. She was booked into BSO’s Main Jail.

In a Broward County inspection report, it was found that Sneed was left alone in the van for five hours and several mistakes were made, including the vehicle’s child safety alarm being turned off and a transportation log left incomplete.

According to Broward County regulations, the driver must physically inspect each van seat before turning off the alarm and a second worker is supposed to do a sweep of the van to make sure no child is left behind.

On the morning of the accident, the county said the daycare’s director was not on site.

The report also found the child was not in a federally approved safety seat for children ages 1 to 3.

The county said the daycare’s director surrendered the license for the center and it was permanently shut down.