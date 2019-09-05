



(LOS ANGELES) – New friends, new TALK! The 10th season of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK premieres Monday, Sept. 9 at 2:00PM ET/1:00PM PT/CT, only on CBS. Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba all return as hosts alongside the show’s newest host Marie Osmond. The season kicks off with Osbourne unveiling her refreshed look after undergoing her recent facelift. Celebrity guests for the week include former NBA superstar and author Kobe Bryant, singer Paula Abdul, television host Dr. Phil McGraw and actor Sean Hayes.

THE TALK will reveal a fully renovated contemporary set, complete with eight all-new state-of-art LED screens, an audience experience gallery with a space designated for social media designed by Emmy Award-winning visionary designer Jeff Hall.

Season 10 will also mark the debut of “Viewer Appreciation Week” with a series called “Help Me, Hosts!” Each day during premiere week, one of the hosts will team up with a viewer who has a personal story that touched them. The hosts spend a meaningful day with each respective viewer and reunites with them live on THE TALK to share their story.

The excitement continues all week when the audience has a chance to win prizes in a game called “Eyes on the Prize.” Over half a million dollars in giveaways will be distributed throughout premiere week. Be sure to tune in this Monday and all season long for all the fun, only on CBS.