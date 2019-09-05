MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Volunteers finished packing and preparing hurricane relief supplies Thursday at the Harbor Towne Marina in Dania Beach.

Five tractor-trailers holding water, food, paper products and more will be headed to the hardest-hit areas of the Bahamas destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

Lisa Siegel who owns Riverside Market and Cafe was one of the organizers of the massive drive.

Over four days, hundreds of volunteers collected, sorted, and crated the much-needed supplies.

They will be shipped on freighters, private yachts and flown by charter companies, “You have to put good into this world,” Siegel said.

The Fort Lauderdale Ice Company is putting a little chill into relief efforts sending bags and bags and big blocks of ice to the storm-ravaged Bahamas.

“One thing people forget about is ice, it’s something we have the logistics for,” said John Rezai, owner of Fort Lauderdale Ice Company.

Tropic Ocean Air, one of many private charter companies, is flying relief to the Bahamas.

The airline is transporting six Americans back to South Florida.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is out with a warning about fundraisers connected to hurricane relief.

“Please take steps to ensure your donation goes to a reputable charity,” said Moody.