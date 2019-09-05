NASSAU, Bahamas (CBSMiami) – It’s a race against time to get food and supplies to the people in Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands following Hurricane Dorian’s destruction.

Sally Gaskins is shipping a care package to her family.

“We’re packing up stuff to send to our families in Grand Bahama,” Gaskins said, who lost her home in Grand Bahama. “We have a lot of canned goods, water, medication lights, batteries, that sort of stuff, urgent stuff.”

Gaskins’ daughter and grandchild, in addition to her brothers, live in Grand Bahama.

She has no doubt her family, who has been sheltering others, will put all of the supplies to good use.

“It is crucial, especially for one of my brothers,” she said. “He had six-weeks supply of food but he’s dwindling down because he took in an extra four families under his roof, so now it’s five families under one roof.”

People leaving Freeport or Abaco will be taken to Nassau for free.

People will pay a discounted rate for cargo they ship. NEMA, the Bahamanian equivalent to FEMA, is shipping relief supplies at no charge.

In Nassau, relief items in containers were being loaded onto the cargo ship “Mail Boat” which will set sail today for a seven-hour trip to Freeport.

“We’re really pulling together as a country and I’m so proud of us that we’re able to do that,” Gaskins said.