FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The boyfriend of a woman whose two young sons drowned in North Lauderdale pool has been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter.
John Lynn, 24, was arrested Tuesday.
Last May the boys, five-year-old Branario Joseph and six-year-old Ja’kyee Joseph, were found face down in the pool at the community pool of the Silver Palm condominiums complex at 1200 SW 50th Avenue.
The boy’s mother Wildine Joseph said she pulled one of her children from the water while the children’s father attempted life-saving CPR on the other.
At the time, Joseph said the last she knew her boys were playing outside and the pool was locked. She said they must have jumped the gate. She added that Ja’kye was learning to swim and thought he could do it. She thinks Branario must have jumped in to save his brother.
The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Lynn is not the biological father of either boy. It is unclear if they were in his care the night they died.
