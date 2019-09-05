



ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (CBSMiami) – The full scope of Hurricane Dorian‘s impact on the Bahamas is becoming clearer.

“Our response will be day and night,” said Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, “until the lives of our people return to some degree of normalcy.”

The U.N. says 70,000 people are in immediate need of aid, but relief is now starting to come in.

Tim Aylen choked up as he thought about the offers for help. During the storm he and his family left behind a flooded house that’s now in ruin.

“We’re all wearing the same clothes as we escaped this house in, so it’s just good to get that support,” Aylen said.

Others were not as fortunate. Adrian Farrington lost his 5-year-old son in the surging floods.

“I still see my son getting dragged across the roof, reaching out,” said Farrington, whose young boy is still missing.

The death toll currently standing at 20 is expected to rise.

Hurricane Dorian strengthened back into a Category 3 storm on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It’s now threatening Georgia and the Carolinas after leaving Florida with heavy rain and some flooding.

“Triple threat of heavy rain, high tides and storm surge,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Some Charleston, South Carolina residents fled to a storm shelter as Dorian moved closer.

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst and I’m preparing for the worst,” said evacuee Michael Gordon.

Farther north, ships at the Navy’s base in Norfolk, Virginia were ordered out to sea, away from Dorian’s potentially destructive path.

The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are among those helping with the recovery effort in the Bahamas.