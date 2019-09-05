TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Power & Light, the state’s largest electric utility, said Thursday power had been restored to all customers who sustained outages because of Hurricane Dorian.

“Most outages were caused primarily by downed trees, vegetation and debris blowing into power lines,” the company said in a news release.

“FPL is now working with other utilities to the north to help reallocate resources to help respond to Dorian as it impacts Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.”

Before Dorian turned away from Florida, FPL had braced for a major hit to its system. FPL provides electricity to customers in communities along most of the Atlantic coast.

More than 160,000 of the company’s 5 million-plus customers experienced power outages during the storm, which skirted the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday before moving toward the Carolinas.

FPL said average restoration time was just over an hour and that its investments in “smart grid technology” avoided more than 37,000 additional outages.

Duke Energy Florida, whose territory includes many inland areas of Central Florida, also had prepared for heavy storm damage.

But Duke on Wednesday released outside workers who had traveled to Florida to help restore power if needed.

