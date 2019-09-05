DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
Filed Under:Home Depot, Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police have released the images of two people who they say were caught on camera shoplifting at a Home Depot.

The man and woman walked into the store, at 11001 Pines Boulevard, sometime after 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12th.

Pembroke Pines police said they picked up two grow light packages, valued at nearly $600, and left the store through the garden section without paying for them.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Comments