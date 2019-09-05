Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mechanic for American Airlines is facing serious charges after authorities say he attempted to sabotage a plane back in July.
Authorities say Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani is accused of tampering with a crucial navigation system on a jet at Miami International Airport that was about to fly 150 people to the Bahamas.
The flight was aborted when pilots noticed alarms going off.
Alani told investigators he was upset about contract talks between the airline and the mechanics union.
He will be in federal court on Friday.
