



NASSAU (CBSMiami) – The Abacos, an area hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian, is about 130 miles south of Nassau where there is a huge humanitarian relief effort underway.

The storm parked over the Bahamas and pounded it for over a day and a half with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rains, swamping neighborhoods in muddy brown floodwaters and destroying or severely damaging thousands of homes.

While members of the U.S. Coast Guard conduct numerous rescue missions, both people and pets, volunteers are taking the next step in making sure victims of the storm have food to eat and medication to take.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten is in Nassau at the New Providence Community Center where churches, local groups and individuals have been donating supplies in overwhelming numbers.

There is an assembly line of sorts as volunteers pack up food, water, plates, personal hygiene items, kids products, cleaning products, medications and more.

Once it is boxed up, the aid will get put on a ship and sent to the Abacos and areas like Freeport and Marsh Harbour.

The next step is evacuating those victims, most likely to Nassau.

A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.

“Right now there are just a lot of unknowns,” Parliament member Iram Lewis said. “We need help.”

Rescuers are using jet skis, boats and even a bulldozer to reach children and adults trapped by the swirling waters, while the U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and disaster relief organizations are trying to get food and medicine to survivors and take the most desperate people to safety.

Five Coast Guard helicopters ran near-hourly flights to stricken Abaco, flying people to the main hospital in the capital, Nassau.