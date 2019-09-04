MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s all hands on deck at Tropic Ocean Airways, loading up for a relief mission to the Bahamian islands devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The biggest need is basic survival.

“We need to get tents tarps food water and a triage center. The US Coast Guard has three helicopters. This is a force multiplier,” said Rob Ceravolo of Tropic Ocean Airways.

The airline sent planes in the morning to identify a landing spot and begin setting up the infrastructure to systematically deliver basic supplies and

medical help.

The Broward County School District is stepping up to do their part.

Schools Chief Robert Runcie announced a coalition of organizations are teaming up on relief efforts partnering with the United Way which is already taking in donations like food, water, and hygiene kits.

“We’re working with the Bahamian government to make sure it’s organized and getting where it needs to go,” said Kathleen Cannon of the United Way.

The district is preparing for what could be an influx of children arriving to South Florida from absolute desperation.

Out in Miramar, Camellia Burrows was donating her leftover supplies.

“We were fortunate. Now, we need to give to the Bahamas,” Burrows said.

The city has set up donation sites at the civic center and firehouse.

“All of our elected officials have roots in the islands. We understand what it takes to rebuild with limited resources,” said Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis.