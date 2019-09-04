LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road and will launch her arena tour promoting a healthier lifestyle in Fort Lauderdale next year.

The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced Wednesday that the “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour will begin Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale at the BB&T Center.

She is working in conjunction with Weight Watchers Reimagined to offer a full-day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour.

The tour will conclude in Denver on March 7. She will also make stops in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Brooklyn, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.

It’s her first national tour in five years. She has been to Canada and Australia more recently.

Along with high-profile guests, Winfrey said she wants to empower audiences to tap into their potential.

The names of her guests will be released at a later date.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020.”

Winfrey has held other successful speaking tours, including “Oprah’s The Life You Want Weekend” in 2014. “Oprah’s Life Class” was a show.

During her upcoming tour, Winfrey will talk about her wellness journey with attendees and help develop their 2020 action plan. She will also share the latest in wellness research and interactive workbook exercises.

Each tour stop will feature Winfrey in a one-on-one interview with a celebrity guest.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for (Weight Watchers) to do what we do best: bring communities of people together with a shared goal of health and wellness,” said Mindy Grossman, president and CEO of WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

Over $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit Weight Watchers Good, a philanthropic area of the organization to help bring fresh and healthy food to underserved communities.

Presale access for the Weight Watchers community begins Monday, Sept. 9 at 10am.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10am through Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10pm.

Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 13 at 10am at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be available at the BB&T Center Box Office beginning Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit ww.com/oprah.

