MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday to support legislation kickstarting industrial hemp production in the county.
The resolution was sponsored by County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and directs the administration to support Florida’s industrial hemp program.
“Hemp production is poised to become a new industrial revolution in Florida,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “We need to make sure Miami-Dade and our farmers are prepared to lead and to see the full economic impact of this new industry.”
The resolution also aims to host informational sessions on the process for growers to begin cultivation and to prepare a report on local opportunities for hemp production in partnership with research and educational institutions.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said hemp will be “a tremendous marketplace for Florida,” an estimated $20 to $30 billion industry.
