TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – In a case that drew widespread attention, the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to take up an appeal by a Palm Beach County woman accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her then-husband.

Justices turned down the appeal by Dalia Dippolito, who was convicted on a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

As is common, the court did not explain its reasons for the decision. Dippolito’s attorneys went to the Supreme Court after the 4th District Court of Appeal this year upheld her conviction.

Dippolito was accused of plotting in 2009 to kill her then-husband, Mike, with her lover reporting the alleged scheme to Boynton Beach police.

During an investigation, police made recordings of conversations between Dippolito and her lover and between Dippolito and the purported hit man, who was an undercover officer. Dippolito’s attorneys argued, in part, that police improperly entrapped her, including by involving the television show “Cops” in the case.

Also, they argued that a trial judge improperly allowed evidence about an earlier attempt to poison her husband with antifreeze.

Dippolito, now 36, is an inmate at the Lowell Correctional Institution Annex and is serving a 16-year sentence, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

