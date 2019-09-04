MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, the Broward County Public Schools responded to legal complaints regarding the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Here is the statement released by the Broward County Public Schools:
“The attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, was a horrible tragedy and continues to have a tremendous impact on our entire community. Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) General Counsel’s Office advises that, today, the District has responded to the allegations made against it in a number of lawsuits that have already been filed. While the District recognizes a duty to those on its campuses, it also seeks to apply the limitations Florida law places on that duty. The District remains focused on learning from this tragedy and continuing to improve the safety and security of its students, faculty and staff.”
Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the mass shooting at the Parkland school.
