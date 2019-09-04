MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Defense attorneys for accused MMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz want a judge to remove the current prosecutors because they won’t reconsider seeking the death penalty for the defendant.
Defense attorneys said in a court motion that Broward State Attorney Michael Satz has informed them he will consider no evidence, known as mitigation, that would argue against capital punishment.
The motion says Satz has also compared Cruz to serial killer Ted Bundy, who was executed in Florida in 1989.
Satz’s office says he will respond in a court filing.
A status hearing is set for Monday.
Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in February 2018 at the Parkland school. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.
