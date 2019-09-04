



A new NFL season is upon us and with that, American adults now have the opportunity in several states to wager on the games.

According to a new survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Gaming Association, 38 million Americans, a full 15 percent of the country’s adult population, is expected to wager on games during the upcoming season. In the survey, the number of respondents who said they would place a bet in-person at a casino sportsbook increased to 6.9 million from 5.7 million last year.

The survey, sampling more than 11,000 people found that 39 percent of self-described “avid” NFL fans said they would bet on a game during the upcoming season and 24 percent of Americans said they would like to bet on the NFL if it was legal and convenient to do so in their state.

In terms of which team those polled had the most confidence in winning the Super Bowl, 23% said that the New England Patriots would be the team that they would place a $25 bet on to win the title. That nearly triples the next closest team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who were selected by 8 percent of respondents. Following the Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys (7%) and New Orleans Saints (6%) were the next most popular teams.

The AGA, a trade association that represents the gaming industry, has conducted previous research that says the NFL could make $2.3 billion per year from a “widespread legal sports betting market”. Their reasoning behind that total includes higher engagement from fans, including research stating that 75% of bettors say they are more likely to watch a game they have a bet on.