Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — American Airlines has canceled 375 flights through Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier said flights were canceled because operations have been suspended at seven airports it flies to in Florida and the Bahamas. It said there could be additional issues and delays throughout the week at other East Coast airports.
To help people evacuate, American is capping single-leg, main cabin fares at $499 from all cities covered by travel alerts in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. It’s also waiving fees for bags and pets.
