



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residences in eastern Palm Beach County which is under a Tropical Storm Warning due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian.

The mandatory evacuation order is for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B in Palm Beach County and goes into effect at 1 P.M. Sunday.

Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion.

Zone B generally includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.

Most of Palm Beach County is not being evacuated and residents should shelter within the county if possible. With the unpredictable nature of Hurricane Dorian, evacuating north is not recommended.

To determine if your home is in a storm surge evacuation zone, go to readyPBC.com. Those not in the evacuation zone are advised to shelter in place.

At 1 p.m.Palm Beach County will open seven general population shelters, as well as the special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds and the pet-friendly shelter at West Boynton Recreation Center.

The seven general population shelters are:

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Dr., Jupiter

Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade

Pahokee Middle School, 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth

The special needs shelter is located at 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. People with special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling (561) 712-6400 or visiting www.readypbc.org.

The pet-friendly shelter is located at 6000 Northtree Boulevard, Lake Worth. This shelter is available to Palm Beach County residents residing in a mandatory evacuation zone or in mobile homes. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited and restrictions apply. Each pet must be accompanied by only one owner who will stay at the shelter. Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Road, Lake Worth.

The available space for each person at a general shelter is 20 square feet. That’s 4 feet by 5 feet of floor space. Those seeking shelter should bring snacks, only dinner will be served Sunday evening. Shelters will be opening in The Glades and residents from Zone A can evacuate to those shelters.

Palm Tran, which serves many shelter locations, is free on Sunday.

The Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center number is 561-712-6400.