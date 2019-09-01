



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/WPEC) – Florida may void a direct Hurricane Dorian, but it could still effect our coastline.

Experts predict Dorian’s strength will come with beach erosion which means a loss of habitat for sea turtles.

Jackie Kingston , the founder of Sea Turtle Adventures is hard at work protecting sea turtles.

“We’re out here securing all of our nest signs in advance of the storm in hopes they’ll make it the next few days,” says Kingston.

Her group is making sure the ones that are left don’t succumb to any human factors now that the wrath of Dorian is near.

“We’re already starting to see the water come up . We’re already starting to lose some of our nesting,” says Kingston.

“We found two hatchling green sea turtles that are deceased,” says Kingston.

Kingston and her Mother are driving down the Gulfstream coast surveying the coastline and counting sea turtle nests to get a ‘before Dorian count’.

“They vary the location on the beach and they do that for events like this in hopes that at least a few of their nests are going to make it,” says Kingston.

Kingston is hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst, for the 277 turtles she says are left here.

“Half of those we’ll probably lose,” says Kingston.

Sea Turtle Adventures will survey the coastline then they will be here after Dorian comes through to see if there was any effect and if so, how much.