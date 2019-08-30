FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The South Florida Wildlife Center is in hurricane prep mode, finding foster homes for more than 400 animal patients in its care or releasing them back into the wild before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.

The South Florida Wildlife Center is a not-for-profit organization that treats injured and orphaned animals from all across South Florida.

Everything from ducks to owls, squirrels and more.

When Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation Dr. Renata Schneider arrived at work Friday morning, there were 411 animals on the property but that number is a little smaller now.

“We have actively been releasing anything that was release-ready or very close to being released because animals have an amazing instinct of what to do in the wild and they are safer being free, than stuck in a cage but by the end of the day, if you haven’t been released then you are definitely going into foster care,” said Dr. Schneider.

More than 300 active volunteers will take home the remaining animals and care for them during the storm.

If you find an animal in need of help, the Center asks that you make sure it is open and able receive patients before bringing orphaned or injured wildlife to the Center. Click here for more information about the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale.